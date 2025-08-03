Sunamganj’s Madhyanagar holds ‘Green school, clean school’ campaign

A program called ‘Green school, clean school campaign in memory of July uprising martyrs in my eye’ was held to mark first July uprising anniversary at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday afternoon.

The program, organised by Sunamganj Zila Parishad and district administration was held in Madhyanagar BP High School and College’s hall room, with the commitment to build a society free of discrimination in exchange for the blood of martyrs.

Madhyanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ujjwal Roy presided over the function and Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Mohammad Ilias Mia was the chief guest.

Sunamganj Zila Parishad executive officer Ayesha Akhter, Madhyanagar BP High School and College Principal Bijon Kumar Talukder, Assistant Commissioner Hasibul Hasan, Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Monibur Rahman, Upazila agricultural officer Md Asayad Bin Khalil Rahat and Haji Sirajul Islam, father of Ayatollah, martyred in the July uprising, were present in the program, among others.

DC also planted trees after the program in front of school to protect the balance of the environment.