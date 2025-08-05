Balloon explosion injures 10 at July Declaration event

At least 10 people were injured in a gas balloon explosion during a public event commemorating the July Uprising Day at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred near the stage during the event, reportedly after a short circuit from a nearby speaker wire ignited several gas-filled balloons.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread quickly, causing panic among the crowd.

Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Rafi Al Faruq confirmed the incident around 2:15 PM, stating that the fire was extinguished swiftly and did not require intervention from fire units. Multiple fire service teams were present at the scene for precautionary measures.

The injured were identified as Mazharul Islam, 27, Billal, 45, Fahat, 20, Md Monsur Islam, 38, Sharif, 32, Palash, 21, Md Habibullah, 23, Md Yasin, 25, Mishu, 23, and Mihat, 17. All of them received first aid at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and were later discharged.

Event organizers and emcees quickly called for calm and reassured the audience following the explosion. The situation was brought under control without further incident.