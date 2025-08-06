India slams Trump’s new tariffs as ‘unfair and unjustified’

India has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, calling the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

In an official statement issued shortly after the announcement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian government will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest.

“We have already clarified that our energy imports are guided by market dynamics and aimed at ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion citizens,” the MEA stated.

The ministry also expressed disappointment that India is being penalized for actions that other nations are also undertaking in pursuit of their own national interests.

The US move has added further strain to an already tense relationship between Washington and New Delhi, with trade talks between the two sides stalled for months.