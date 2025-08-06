CA’s office calls on EC to begin preparations for election

The Office of the Chief Adviser has formally requested the Election Commission (EC) to commence full-scale preparations for the upcoming national parliamentary elections, aiming for a vote before the start of Ramadan in February 2026.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, M. Siraj Uddin Mia, urged the EC to take all necessary steps to ensure the election is free, fair, peaceful, and inclusive. The directive follows Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus’s national address on August 5, in which he announced the election timeline and pledged full governmental support.

The letter underscored the importance of restoring public confidence in the electoral process after 15 years of democratic backsliding. It described the upcoming election as a “festival of democracy” — a moment for the nation to reclaim its democratic spirit with dignity and broad participation.

Emphasis was placed on ensuring high voter turnout, maintaining law and order on election day, and responsibly integrating technology to enhance transparency and efficiency. The government reaffirmed its commitment to providing full logistical, technical, and institutional support to the EC.

The Chief Adviser’s Office concluded by calling for the immediate initiation of all procedural and organizational preparations, in line with the proposed February 2026 schedule, to ensure a credible and inclusive electoral process.