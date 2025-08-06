Bangladesh beat Laos 3-1 in AFC U-20 women’s qualifier

Bangladesh kicked off their AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over hosts Laos at New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

The team applied pressure from the outset, creating two clear chances within the first 20 minutes but failing to convert.

The breakthrough finally came in the 36th minute when in-form forward Mosammat Sagorika headed in a goal from a Shanti Mardi corner.

Bangladesh doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Munni Akter. While Laos managed to pull one back late in the second half, Bangladesh quickly responded with another goal to seal a convincing 3-1 victory.

In the group stage, Bangladesh still have to face strong contenders South Korea and underdogs Timor-Leste.

While South Korea are favourites, Bangladesh will aim to finish as one of the best three runners-up across eight groups to secure a spot in tournament’s final round.