Fitness isn’t about being thin, says Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has spoken out about body image, self-confidence, and the pressures of showbiz, saying that fitness doesn’t mean being thin—it means feeling healthy and confident. In a recent interview, she said she is happy with her natural body type and has never felt the need to change herself for the industry.

Dur-e-Fishan, who is known for her fuller figure, said she has often faced criticism from fellow actors, but she never let it shake her confidence. She admitted that surviving in the entertainment industry without conforming to beauty stereotypes was not easy, but she always stayed true to herself.

She emphasized that fitness is not defined by weight but by well-being. Her natural body type has always been on the heavier side, and she said she cannot put her body through frequent weight changes just to meet unrealistic standards.

Dur-e-Fishan pointed out that most women in Pakistan have similar body types, and she wants her characters to reflect real women. She said viewers often connect with her roles because they see someone like themselves on screen, which she considers a big achievement.

She shared that many women approach her saying she doesn’t “look like an actress” but rather like an ordinary woman. For Dur-e-Fishan, this feedback means she is doing something right—making people feel seen and represented through her work.

Addressing industry norms, she questioned why dramas promote love in all shapes and forms, yet demand that actors fit narrow beauty ideals. Fortunately, she grew up in a positive home environment, where no one criticized her appearance or clothing choices. She believes the industry still holds outdated expectations, but she has never let those limit her growth.