SPF: The real MVP of skincare

Not long ago, sunscreen felt like something fancy we would see in beauty tutorials or celebrity skincare routines. Most of us didn’t think of it as a must-have. But the more we learned, the more it became clear that this little bottle is actually one of the most important things we can do for our skin.

Whether we are men, women, or kids running around the schoolyard, the sun doesn’t discriminate. It sends down those invisible UV rays that can damage our skin slowly, causing sunburn, early wrinkles, dark spots, and, in worst cases, skin cancer. Even sitting by a sunny window counts.

Now, let’s talk about Bangladesh. The weather here is no joke-hot, humid, and sweaty for most of the year. That means regular sunscreen is not enough. We need something strong, preferably SPF 50, which blocks about 98% of UVB rays. But here’s the thing, it also needs to be light, oil-free, and something we can actually wear without feeling sticky or ghostly white. Not too much to ask, right?

But here’s where many of us get a bit confused. We often think higher SPF means way better protectionbut that’s not really the case. SPF 30 blocks around 97% of UVB raysand SPF 50 blocks about 98%. It’s just a tiny 1% difference. What matters more is how well we apply it, how much we useand reapply every two hours. That’s the real key to staying protected. And no, SPF 100 isn’t necessary, it doesn’t last all day or offer magical coverage. SPF 30-50 is usually the best balance for daily use.

Also, don’t forget to check if your sunscreen is broad-spectrum or labeled PA+++. That means it protects against both UVB rays (which burn the skin) and UVA rays (which cause aging and deeper damage). So instead of chasing high SPF numbers, it’s smarter to choose a sunscreen that’s broad-spectrum and use it properly every day.

I began my sunscreen journey like many of you, confused between mineral and chemical sunscreens. Mineral ones sit on the skin and bounce the sun off, but they often leave a white cast. Chemical ones sink in, absorb the rays, and turn them into heatbut they take a little time to start working and can irritate some of us. Honestly, it took some trial and error to figure out what felt best.

And let’s not forget the local sunscreen situation a few years ago. It was a mess. There were cheap products with shady ingredients and no approvals. Some even had mercury. Yes-mercury. We started reading labels like detectives and ended up skipping sunscreen altogether because we just couldn’t trust what was out there.

That’s when we turned to Korean brands like Beauty of Joseon, COSRX, iUNIK. They were lightweight, felt amazing, and gave the protection we needed. But, let’s be honest, they weren’t cheap. Buying a new tube every month started to pinch. Many of us began to wonder: why isn’t there a good sunscreen made for us, by us?

Then came the buzz about Skin Cafe SPF 50 PA+++, and it genuinely lived up to the hype. Lately, there’s been a lot of talk in the skincare community about this product, and for good reason. It’s designed especially for our skin and weather. This sunscreen gives strong UVA and UVB protection, feels light and non-greasy, and blends easily with all skin tones. It doesn’t leave a white cast or clog our pores, and it works even for those of us with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Plus, it has been tested both locally and internationally to ensure safety and quality.

And the best part? It’s affordable. Like, finally-we-don’t-have-to-choose-between-sunscreen-and-snacks affordable. We can use it every single day without feeling guilty about the price tag.

Skin Cafe didn’t just stop at sunscreens. They started with natural oils and plant-based goodies and grew into a full-fledged skincare brand-moisturizers, serums, makeup, you name it. They are available online and in over 15,000 stores across Bangladesh.

For once, we don’t have to import good skincare. It’s right here, made for us. And now, sunscreen is finally part of our daily routine, not because it’s trendy, but because it makes sense. Check them out at https://skincafe.co.