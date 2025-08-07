New govt phase begins, election now top priority: CA

The second phase of the interim government officially began this week, with Chief Adviser Dr. Arafat Rahman announcing that ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful 13th National Parliamentary Election is now the administration’s highest priority.

Speaking at the weekly Advisory Council meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus reflected on the conclusion of the first phase of the interim administration on August 5.

He emphasized the need for transparency, neutrality, and national unity as the country moves toward general elections.

Following the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed journalists, stating, “The Chief Adviser has directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the upcoming election is conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and festive atmosphere. The people’s trust in the democratic process must be upheld.”

The Advisory Council, chaired by the Chief Adviser, was attended by senior secretaries from key ministries.

Several policy proposals were reviewed, covering areas such as public administration, law and order, and electoral preparedness.

In a separate decision, the council approved the creation of the Meherin Chowdhury Memorial Award to honor the bravery and sacrifice of teacher Meherin Chowdhury, who lost her life while shielding students during a tragic fighter jet accident at Milestone School and College.

The Ministry of Education will administer the award, which aims to recognize acts of courage by educators in emergency situations.

The government reiterated its commitment to maintaining neutrality during the electoral process and called for cooperation from all political parties and civil society institutions to ensure a credible and inclusive election.