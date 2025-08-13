Claire’s falls into administration with 2,150 jobs at risk

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s has collapsed into administration in the UK and Ireland, putting 2,150 jobs at risk.

The company has 278 shops in the UK and 28 in Ireland but has been struggling with falling sales and fierce competition.

Claire’s said all outlets will continue trading while it considers “the best possible path forward”.

Its administrators from Interpath and said they will “assess options for the company”, which could include selling the business to “secure a future for this well-loved brand”.

Claire’s chief executive Chris Cramer said the “difficult” decision to appoint administrators allows its stores to remain open.

Claire’s had been particularly popular for its ear piercing services and was a common stop in the early 2000s for tweens and teens during weekend shopping trips in malls across the world.

Its stores were known for their colourful selection of hair bands, earrings, jewellery, and occasionally for toys like slime and fluffy toys.

The company will no longer be issuing refunds, nor accepting online orders.

It will also not be delivering orders which have not yet shipped, but says customers are only charged on dispatch of items, so customers with outstanding online orders should not be out of pocket.

Claire’s said that, in cases where it cannot issue refunds, customers should check with their card issuer for other avenues for refunds.