Yellow heat health alert extended into next week for parts of England

A yellow heat health alert has been extended for seven regions in England amid the country’s fourth heatwave of the summer.

Downgrading the alert from amber, the UK Health Security Agency said the areas covered until 18:00 BST on 18 August are Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London, the South East and South West and East of England.

At the same time, a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for large swathes of Scotland until midnight on Wednesday – this warning then extends to also cover Northern Ireland until 22:00 the following day.

The Met Office has warned that some downpours could lead to some localised disruption, with road spray and potential flash flooding.

These latest warnings come after England’s most recent heatwave, with a top temperature of 33.4C recorded on Tuesday in Northolt, north-west London, Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire and Benson in Oxfordshire.

The highest temperatures in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were 32.8C in Cardiff, 29.4C at Charterhall and 27.8C in Armagh.

While Scotland and Northern Ireland have not technically been in a heatwave, due to the three consecutive day rule, temperatures there are still well above the average for the time of year – reaching 29C in some areas on Wednesday.

The storms forecast to hit both countries on Thursday are due to affect central and south-east Scotland in particular.

A yellow heat health alert means the weather is only likely to affect those who are particularly vulnerable, for example the elderly, or those with existing health conditions.

Heatwaves, like those experienced this summer in parts of the UK and Europe, have become more frequent and intense due to climate change, experts say.

Extreme weather events in Europe should be treated as “a health emergency, not just a climate one”, a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group that looks into the health impacts of climate change said on Wednesday.

Citing a 2023 report, the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health said that heat-related mortality in Europe has increased by 30% in the past two decades, with more than 100,000 deaths recorded.

The highest temperatures of 2025, so far, are:

* England – 35.8C Faversham, 1July

* Wales – 33.1C Cardiff Bute Park, 12 July

* Scotland – 32.2C Aviemore, 12 July

* Northern Ireland – 30C Magilligan, 12 July

While the heat will ease for most on Thursday, temperatures will rise again on Friday.

Thursday will still be a very warm day for eastern and south-east England, with temperatures reaching 29C. Elsewhere the forecast temperatures will be slightly lower at 24C to 27C.

Friday could be hotter again with temperatures rising back above 30C in south-east England and to mid to high 20s elsewhere across England and Wales.

It then stays very warm into the weekend. While cloudy at times, especially in the mornings over the coming days, there will still be lots of sunshine for most of us.

The lack of any significant rain into next week is another concern, especially for farmers and growers, as well as for those in areas experiencing a drought and hosepipe bans.

England is suffering widespread environmental effects from the shortage of water, which is hitting farms, damaging wildlife and increasing wildfires, the national drought group – which includes the Met Office, regulators, the government and water companies – said.

The group met on Tuesday as Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, Greater Manchester Merseyside and Cheshire, East Midlands, and the West Midlands experienced drought.

North-east England, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, East Anglia, Thames, Wessex, Solent and South Downs are currently classed as areas “in prolonged dry weather”, the phase before drought.

Droughts began to occur earlier than expected this summer following a long period of low rainfall and the sixth driest spring since records began in 1836.

Millions of people in England are now under hosepipe bans aimed at limiting water consumption.