Hamza included in Nepal friendlies’ squad, Shamit misses out

Bangladesh kicked off their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for next month’s FIFA international window, with midfielder Hamza Choudhury named in the preliminary squad, while Canada-based Shamit Shome has been left out due to club commitments.

The national team is scheduled to play two friendly matches against Nepal in Kathmandu on September 6 and 9, which are part of Bangladesh’s build-up to October’s crucial Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong.

Team manager Amer Khan confirmed that coach Javier Cabrera has included Hamza in a 24-man preliminary squad.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has already contacted English club Leicester City to secure his release.

“Hamza’s inclusion is under discussion with Leicester,” Amer said. “We’ve sent the official letter and are hopeful.”

Shamit, however, will not be available as his club Cavalry FC has Canadian Premier League fixtures on both September 6 and 14.

“Shamit has club commitments, so he’s not in this camp,” Amer explained.

While FIFA regulations require clubs to release players 72 hours before international matches, BFF is opting not to force the issue, hoping instead to have both players available for Asian Cup qualifiers.

There had been speculation that Hamza might also skip September friendlies, but BFF remains optimistic about his participation.

Meanwhile, the first day of camp saw limited activity, with only five players reporting; too few for a full training session.

Cabrera, however, chose to begin with the available players, focusing on gym work and individual fitness routines.

The squad will gradually fill out over the coming days. Five players from Abahani Limited are expected to join on Wednesday following their AFC Challenge League match, while 10 players from Bashundhara Kings are due to arrive the next day.

National captain Jamal Bhuyan has been granted an extra day before joining camp.

Despite the slow start, the coaching staff is confident the team will be in full training mode by the end of the week.