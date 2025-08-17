Typhoid vaccination campaign deferred to Oct follwoing strike

The authorities have rescheduled its nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign for children and adolescents.

Citing delays in preparation caused by a recent strike by health assistants, the campaign was deferred to October.

The programme, which was originally set to begin on September 1, will now start on October 12 and continue for 18 working days, health officials said on Saturday.

”The health assistants’ strike delayed preparations, which is why the new date has been set. The campaign will begin on October 12 and run across schools for 10 days, followed by another eight days at vaccination centres. All other arrangements remain unchanged,” said EPI Manager Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan.

Around 50 million children and adolescents under the age of 15 will receive the free vaccine under the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). The campaign will be conducted in two phases, first through school-based vaccination camps and then at EPI centres for those who missed their shots.

The vaccine will be administered as a single-dose injection, which provides protection against typhoid for three to seven years.

Online registration for typhoid vaccination started on August 1 through (vaxepi.gov.bd/registration/tcv).