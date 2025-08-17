Top 10 Netflix originals to watch this September 2025

As the global entertainment scene continues to evolve, Netflix stays at the forefront with a bold slate of originals set to premiere in September 2025. From chilling crime dramas and psychological thrillers to heartwarming rom-coms and returning fan favourites, the lineup underscores Netflix’s continued push for storytelling that’s both diverse and daring.

Here are 10 standout titles to add to your binge list this September:

1. Wednesday: Season 2 – Part 2

Genre: Horror Comedy

Release Date: September 3

The final chapter of season 2 sees Wednesday Addams diving deeper into twisted mysteries at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega returns with even greater influence as producer, joined by a starry cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Lady Gaga. With Tim Burton once again directing, the season promises to end with flair and darkness.

2. The Dead Girls

Genre: Crime Drama

Release Date: September 10

Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, this haunting Mexican series explores the chilling crimes of the Baladro sisters in the 1960s, inspired by real-life events. Directed by Luis Estrada and led by Arcelia Ramirez and Paulina Gaitan, it’s a dark, gripping tale that delves into moral decay and power abuse.

3. Diary of a Ditched Girl

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: September 11

This Swedish series offers a witty, relatable look at modern dating through the eyes of 31-year-old Amanda. Loosely based on Amanda Romare’s book, it pairs sharp writing with a charming lead performance by Carla Sehn. If you’re navigating love in a digital age, this one hits close to home.

4. Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

Genre: Comedy Drama

Release Date: September 12

Spinning off from Ali & the Queens, this Indonesian series follows four women as they carve out new lives in Queens, New York. Directed by Lucky Kuswandi and backed by a powerhouse cast, it blends humour, heart, and immigrant struggles into a vibrant cultural portrait.

5. The Wrong Paris

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: September 12

A mistaken destination sets the stage for laughs and romance when a woman expecting Paris, France ends up in Paris, Texas. Directed by Janeen Damian and starring Miranda Cosgrove, this lighthearted rom-com plays on miscommunication with charm and plenty of Texan flair.

6. Black Rabbit

Genre: Crime Drama

Release Date: September 18

Jude Law and Jason Bateman headline this gritty NYC-set drama about a nightclub owner whose world unravels when his estranged brother resurfaces. Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, Black Rabbit explores loyalty, secrets, and the dark underbelly of ambition.

7. Billionaires Bunker

Genre: Crime Thriller

Release Date: September 19

From Money Heist creator Álex Pina comes this high-stakes thriller about billionaires hiding from World War III in a luxury bunker—only to find danger inside. With betrayal, power plays, and survival all in play, this Spanish series is one of the month’s most anticipated thrillers.

8. Alice in Borderland: Season 3

Genre: Sci-fi Thriller

Release Date: September 25

The Japanese survival series returns with even higher stakes. Arisu races to rescue Usagi, now held by a mysterious scholar obsessed with death. As the deadly games intensify, the ‘Joker’ stage brings new psychological and physical trials. Visually striking and emotionally gripping, this season aims to top them all.

9. Wayward

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Release Date: September 25

Mae Martin stars and showruns this Canadian mystery about the dark secrets of the troubled teen industry in a seemingly idyllic town. With Toni Collette in a key role and direction by Orphan Black’s John Fawcett, expect an atmospheric, emotionally charged story of manipulation and power.

10. French Lover

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: September 26

Omar Sy stars in this feel-good rom-com about an A-list celebrity whose life takes an unexpected turn after meeting a struggling waitress. Directed by debut filmmaker Lisa-Nina Rives, it’s full of chemistry, missteps, and second chances—perfect for a cosy weekend watch.

Final thoughts

September 2025 delivers a rich mix of genres and global storytelling. While returning favourites like Wednesday and Alice in Borderland dominate headlines, new entries such as The Dead Girls, Black Rabbit, and Billionaires Bunker deepen Netflix’s commitment to complex, compelling narratives. Whether you’re into dark thrillers, quirky comedies, or emotional romances, there’s something this month to suit every mood.