Chelsea stumble in Premier League opener against Crystal Palace

Club World Cup holders Chelsea made a frustrating start to the new Premier League season, being held to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge by FA Cup and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace.

The hosts dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, while Palace threatened on the break. The visitors thought they had struck in the 14th minute through an Eberechi Eze free-kick, only for VAR to rule it out after an encroachment in the wall.

Both sides created openings after the break, but neither could make the breakthrough as the London rivals shared the points.