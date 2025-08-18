Ex-MP Shafiqul Islam Opu arrested

Detectives have arrested former Awami League lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Opu (Jhenidah-2 constituency) from his Dhanmondi residence in the capital.

Superintendent of Police Manjur Morshed said a team of DB arrested Opu from his house at about 9:30PM on Sunday.

Former MP Opu is accused in three cases, including for vandalism and arson on BNP office in the district. He went into hiding from August 5, 2024.

He was elected MP from the Jhenidah-2 seat with boat symbol in 2008 election by defeating BNP- candidate Moshiur Rahman.