BNP objects to preamble, clauses 2, 3, and 4 of July Charter Draft

BNP has raised objections to the preamble and clauses 2, 3, and 4 of the final draft of July Charter, saying the preamble contains “false information.”

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists at his residence in Gulshan on Tuesday (19 August) morning.

The BNP leader said some issues that were never discussed have been included in the July Charter, while certain matters were not presented properly.

“BNP will review everything thoroughly and then submit its observations to the Commission. The provision that constitutional amendments would be passed within the first two years of the next parliament has also been omitted from the final draft,” he noted.

Salahuddin stressed that among the 84 points in the July Charter, it is now urgent to clarify three things:

1. How the issues on which all parties agreed will be implemented,

2. How the matters with notes of dissent will be resolved, and

3. How the proposed constitutional reforms will be carried out.

He further said while some of the proposals with dissent notes could be implemented through ordinances or executive orders, the more fundamental issues requiring constitutional amendment must be enacted by the next elected parliament within its first two years—a commitment that was present in the earlier draft but absent in the final one.

Salahuddin also criticised the revised charter for placing July Charter above the Constitution in its second-round discussions. “No document can be above the Constitution. If the Charter is placed higher, it will set a dangerous precedent for future. The clause barring questions on the Charter is also unacceptable,” he warned.

On the upcoming polls, the BNP leader reiterated that the next national election will be held in first half of February 2026, dismissing speculation of delays.

“The Chief Adviser has already written to Election Commission, whose preparations are nearly complete. Several advisers have recently stated this very firmly. We have no doubts about the election,” he said.

Those voicing skepticism on the ground are only doing so for strategic purposes, he added. “Some leaders may be making such remarks in rallies to keep pressure on different quarters as part of their electoral strategy. I have no comments on that.”