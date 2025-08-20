Tea worker dies in Moulvibazar lightning strike

A tea worker died after being struck by lightning at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sujit Satnami Tunu, 38, son of Tekku Sotonami of the New Line area of the Patrakhola tea garden in the upazila.

According to locals, Sujit was working in his tomato field adjacent to Matali Haor to spray pesticides. He hurried to finish his work and returned home upon hearing the roar of thunder. On the way to his home, he was struck by lightning and died on the spot.

Later, locals rushed to the spot and recovered his body.

Kamalganj Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Anik Ranjan Saha confirmed the incident.

Kamalganj Upazila Project Implementation Officer Plaban Pal said that they notified the Moulvibazar District Administration about this incident and said that financial aid will be given to the victim’s family upon receiving it from the government.