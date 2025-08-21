CNG station blast in Habiganj injures 6, burns 11 vehicles

An explosion occurred Thursday morning at a CNG station in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj leaving six people severely injured and at least 11 vehicles, including a passenger bus and 10 CNG-run auto-rickshaws, completely burned.

The blast took place around 6:00 am at Auskandi CNG station on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway while gas was being filled into a bus. The impact of the explosion caused a massive fire that engulfed the entire station and nearby vehicles.

Among the injured are station staff member Rasel, 25, and manager Zainal Abedin. All six injured individuals were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Shoeb Ahmed, assistant manager of the station, said, “We were sleeping in a room on the third floor. At that time, suddenly we heard people shouting ‘fire, fire.’ We woke up and saw flames all around. Three of us jumped from the third floor to save lives. The explosion occurred while gas was being filled into a bus.”

Habibur Rahman, in-charge of Habiganj Fire Service, said, “Upon receiving the news, we rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. A total of 10 auto-rickshaws, one bus, and the entire station were burned. The injured were immediately sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.”