Miller meets Prof Ali Riaz

European Union (EU) Ambassador in Dhaka Michael Miller on Thursday held a meeting with Vice-Chairman of National Consensus Commission Professor Ali Riaz.

They discussed in detail the activities, goals and achievements of the commission.

The meeting was held at the Consensus Commission office in Sangsad Bhaban area in the capital, a commission press release said.

Prof Ali Riaz briefed the EU envoy about the dialogue held with political parties under the initiative of the commission, efforts to establish national consensus and the implementation of the ‘July National Charter’.

Michael Miller praised the activities of the commission and expressed his hope that the ongoing efforts would be completed successfully.