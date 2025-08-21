Draft of revenue policy (amendment) ordinance 2025 approved

The Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, approved the draft of ‘Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’ at its 39th meeting held on Thursday at Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO).

During the meeting, the council also gave its nod to the proposed Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh regarding the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Additionally, the Cabinet Division briefed the council on the latest progress in implementing the recommendations made by various reform commissions, according to an official press release.