Sarwar Alam takes charge as Sylhet DC

Magistrate Md Sarwar Alam officially assumed office as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi welcomed him at the DC office at 10:30AM.

Sarwar Alam took the charges when the ‘Sada Pathor’ looting scam has drawn widespread attention.

Later, the new DC presided over a workshop session on ‘Public Procurement Code and Conduct’.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, magistrate Sarwar, who was also the personal secretary to Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul, arrived at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet where a delegation from the district administration received him.

On August 18, previous DC Sher Md Mahbub Murad was made officer-on-special Duty (OSD) amid severe criticism over the stone plundering.