Clash at EC hearing : Fought 15 yrs for BNP, now they push me: Rumeen Farhana

BNP International Affairs Secretary Barrister Rumeen Farhana on Sunday alleged that she was physically shoved by fellow party men during a hearing on constituency boundary disputes at the Election Commission in Dhaka.

The incident occurred during a hearing on the demarcation of Brahmanbaria-2 and Brahmanbaria-3 constituencies at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Ahsan Habib Nasir Uddin and other commissioners were present when the scuffle broke out among two rival BNP factions around 12:45 PM.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Rumeen Farhana expressed her frustration, “For the last 15 years, I have fought for BNP leaders and activists. Now they push me. Well, if I am pushed, naturally a push will come in return, right? If such behavior takes place within our own party over constituency boundaries before the election, it’s easy to imagine what may happen during the polls.”

She further described the incident as “shameful and unfortunate,” saying that rival BNP leaders brought 20–25 supporters who behaved “like goons” inside the commission.

“As a lawyer, I thought I should present my own case, which I did. But almost being shoved to the ground in front of the commission is disgraceful and undermines the dignity of the institution,” she added.

According to Farhana, the first push came from “a man in a panjabi,” which then triggered clashes between her supporters and the rival faction.

“When my people were attacked, naturally they responded—simple as that,” she said.

Earlier in the hearing, Rumeen Farhana argued in favor of the draft boundary published by the Election Commission, while several BNP representatives opposed it.