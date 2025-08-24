560-bed kidney, cancer and heart hospital soon in Rangpur: Health Adviser

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum said the interim government plans to build a separate 560-bed hospital in Rangpur city, specializing in kidney, cancer and heart diseases.

She revealed this while talking to local journalists after visiting different departments of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) this morning.

“The budget for this hospital has been passed. If we cannot implement it, the next government will do it, as the number of patients at RpMCH exceeds the number of beds available and many are compelled to sleep on the floor,” she added.

The health adviser said syndicates in the health sector are a long-standing problem. Collective efforts from all stakeholders are needed to tackle them.

She said the interim government has decided to purchase hospital equipment through the EGP system. “If implemented, this initiative can largely curb irregularities and syndicates in the health sector,” she added.

Nurjahan Begum said, “Many doctors, nurses, technologists and others involved in providing health services died during the Covid-19 pandemic. I have full respect for them because their contribution is unforgettable.”

She added, “Action is being taken against doctors, nurses and technologists involved in criminal activities, including syndicates.”

The adviser said the health department is paying special attention to restoring the quality of healthcare services in hospitals.

She added that the interim government has made arrangements for a special BCS to appoint doctors in a short time and has already recommended the appointment of 3,500 nurses.

The health adviser also reassured that the Rangpur Shishu Hospital will open soon.

Director General of Directorate of Health Professor Dr Md Abu Zafar, Director of RPMCH Brigadier General Md Ashikur Rahman, Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, Superintendent of Police Md Abu Saim, Civil Surgeon Dr Shahin Sultana and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the adviser visited Taraganj Upazila Health Complex. She is expected to visit the proposed hospital site at Darwani Textile Mill in Sadar Upazila of Nilphamari district later in the afternoon.