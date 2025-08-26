Taler Kheer

Ingredients:

* 2 cups Palm pulp

* 1 cup Milk

* ¾ cup Sugar

* ½ cup grated Coconut

* ¼ cup Milk powder (Optional)

Method:

1. Remove the thick skin of the sugar palm and then separate the kernels of it. Normally there would be 2 or 3 kernels in a palm.

Then start grating each kernel with the help of the bigger side of the grater to extract the pulp.

Dip the kernel in water once or twice in between to extract pulp easily but don’t use too much water or else the pulp will become thin and dilute.

In this way, extract the pulp from each kernel. If you feel there is some impurity in the pulp then strain it once before use.

2. Take 1 cup of milk in a pan and put it on the flame to boil. Then turn the flame low and cook it for 10 minutes. Stir it in regular intervals.

3. Add ¼ cup milk powder and give a nice stir, making sure no lumps are there. The addition of milk powder makes the milk thicker quickly. Then switch off the flame and keep it aside.

4. Take 2 cups of palm pulp into a separate pan and put it on the flame to boil. Once the content starts boiling, put the flame on medium-low and cook it for some time until the excess moisture evaporates.

5. Add ¾ cup sugar into it and cook it for another 7-8 minutes on medium flame until the colour gets darkened. Stir frequently.

6. Add ½ cup grated coconut into the pan and mix it well. Cook it in low flame for another 2-3 minutes.

7. Add the thickened milk (Step 3) into the palm pulp mixture and mix it quickly. Then cook it on low flame for another 4-5 minutes until you get the desired consistency.

8. Switch off the flame and put the pan down.