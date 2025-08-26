Call to uphold WHO FCTC article 5.3 in amending Tobacco Control Law

Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) has urged the government to stop consulting with tobacco companies on amendment of the Tobacco Control Law, arguing that such actions violate a key international treaty.

The demand was made at a press conference titled “Strengthening the Tobacco Control Law and Expectations from the Government for Implementing WHO FCTC and Complying with Article 5.3,” held on Tuesday at the National Press Club in the capital.

Community Clinic Health Support Trust President Dr Abu Muhammad Zakir Hossain was the chief guest at the press conference.

In his speech, he highlighted the devastating health impact of tobacco, which claims 161,000 lives annually in Bangladesh and leaves millions more suffering. He debunked the tobacco industry’s claim that a stronger law would lead to a loss of government revenue.

“The reality is completely different. Since the enactment of the Tobacco Control Law in 2005 and its amendment in 2013, government revenue from tobacco has increased 12.5 times over the past 18 years, while tobacco use declined by 18 percent between 2009 and 2017. This clearly proves that a reduction in tobacco consumption does not negatively impact government revenue,” he said.

Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruq, President of the Bangladesh Cancer Society, addressed the recent statement by the Advisory Committee—formed to review the Smoking and Tobacco Products (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024—that it was necessary to consider the opinions of all stakeholders, including tobacco companies.

“This is a direct violation of WHO FCTC Article 5.3. Bangladesh is a signatory to the WHO FCTC, and Article 5.3 explicitly requires keeping the tobacco industry completely away from the law-making process. We strongly urge the government to cancel this decision to involve tobacco companies and to pass the draft amendment without delay,” he said.

Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and WASH at Dhaka Ahsania Mission, emphasised the need for the rapid passage of the proposed provisions in the draft amendment, which include abolishing Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs), banning point-of-sale displays, protecting children and youth from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes, prohibiting tobacco company CSR activities, and banning the retail sale of single cigarettes.

In the closing remarks, A H M Noman, Founder and Chief Executive of DORP, reiterated that the Health Adviser has already stated that under WHO FCTC Article 5.3, the government cannot engage in discussions with tobacco companies.

“We call on the Advisory Committee formed for amending the Tobacco Control Law to immediately cancel its decision to hold meetings with tobacco companies regarding the amendment process,” he concluded.