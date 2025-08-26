25 addl HC judges sworn in

Twenty-five newly appointed additional judges of the High Court were sworn in on Tuesday (August 26).

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court.

Judges of both the divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and family members of the newly appointed judges were present at the ceremony.

The newly appointed additional judges are: Md Anwarul Islam (Shahin), Md Saiful Islam, Md Nurul Islam, Sheikh Abu Taher, Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Rajiuddin Ahmed, Faisal Hasan Arif, SM Saiful Islam, Md Asif Hasan, Md Ziaul Haque, Dihidar Masum Kabir, Jasmine Ara Begum, Murad-e-Mawla Sohel, Md Zakir Hossain, Md Rafizul Islam, Md Manjur Alam, Md Lutfar Rahman, Rezaul Karim, Fatema Anwar, Mahmud Hasan, Abdur Rahman, Syed Hasan Zubair, AFM Saiful Karim, Urmi Rahman, and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in consultation with Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed and in accordance with Article 95(1) of the Constitution, appointed the new additional judges, according to a circular issued by the Law and Justice Division on Monday night.