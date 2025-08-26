Switzerland reaffirms support for Bangladesh in resolving Rohingya crisis

Chargee d’Affaires of the Embassy of Switzerland Corinne Henchoz Pignani has reaffirmed that Switzerland will continue to support Bangladesh in addressing the Rohingya crisis, in line with international law and guided by humanitarian principles.

Henchoz made the remark while attending the ‘Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the Rohingya Situation: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference’ in Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

Switzerland also called on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, to ensure rapid, full and unimpeded humanitarian access and break the cycle of impunity.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus joined the conference as the chief guest.