Patient dies jumping from Sylhet hospital building before surgery

A patient died after jumping from the 9th floor of Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital early Monday.

The deceased is Foyez Ahmed, 30, from Kanaighat of the district.

He was admitted to the hospital for bladder and urinary problems and scheduled for surgery on Monday.

Fearing the operation, Foyez jumped from a window near the stairs at around 1:30am and got fatally injured.

He was rescued and admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit but died his injuries at around 3:30am.

ATM Russel Mishu, assistant director of Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital, confirmed the incident, saying the patient, whose wife was present, jumped from an unsecured emergency exit area, with preliminary indications of some psychological imbalance.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner-media of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that the body was handed over to the family.