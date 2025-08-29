Lalakhal in Sylhet’s Jaintapur is a place to feel, not just to see

Nestled in the tranquil hills of Sylhet, Lalakhal is a serene masterpiece of nature.

Located in Jaintapur upazila, approximately 44 km from Sylhet city, Lalakhal attracts tourists with its picturesque beauty.

Here, the Shari River flows like a ribbon of ever-changing colors – sometimes deep blue, sometimes green, sometimes crystal clear – thanks to its sandy, mineral-rich bed.

Surrounded by rolling hills, lush tea gardens, and dense forests, the river seems to whisper ancient secrets with every ripple.

A boat ride on Lalakhal is the essence of the experience. Drifting along its calm waters, one can marvel at the vibrant hues of the river reflecting the sky and trees, creating a dreamlike scene that feels almost surreal.

A newly married couple has traveled to Lalakhal from Khulna to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. They rented a boat from Lalakhal ghat to explore the Shari River, enchanted by the unique charm of the river’s blue waters.

“Although we encountered obstacles reaching the spot due to poor road conditions, we are now delighted by its beauty,” tourist Taposh Dutta told BSS.

When the water is at its clearest, the beauty is at its peak – tranquil, untouched, and breathtaking.

Beyond the water, the silence is interrupted only by birdsong or the distant rustle of leaves. The air is cool, the light golden, and time seems to slow.

Lalakhal is not just a place to see – it’s a place to feel. And it is a place where nature speaks softly, but deeply.

Lal Miah, a boatman, mentioned that tourists usually flock to the spot on weekends or during holidays.

Lalakhal is adorned with tea gardens, betel nut gardens, hills, natural forests, and rivers. Most notably, tourists revel in the blue waters originating from the waterfall of Indian hills (Cherrapunji).

On the other side of the Shari River, Lalakhal Tea Garden, one of the oldest and most beautiful tea gardens in the country, is easily accessible.