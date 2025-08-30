Ciao: An authentic slice of Italy in the heart of Dhaka

When I entered Ciao, I had no special expectations from it. Just like other restaurants in the Gulshan-Banani area, I thought the food would just be subpar and overpriced, with the experience skewed mainly by the posh interiors. But the moment I took my first bite, I realised I was in for a truly special experience.

Ciao and Dessert Boutique by Nadia Lakhani coexist in the same place, Road No 10A, Banani, allowing the consumers to have the best of both worlds in the same order. Ciao, headed by Chef Nayeem Ashraf, has done an extraordinary job with the food and menu. Focusing only on pizzas and pastas, he makes sure every dish is perfect, right down to every ingredient. And it shows in every bite.

“I love bringing cultures together on a plate. Introducing one culture to another is so satisfying. You’re not just serving food, you’re introducing people to another part of the world. That’s what’s so special about it,” said Nayeem Ashraf in an interview on Behind the Plate with Kenzie Osborne.

Having worked all over the world, his culinary skills are a gripping culmination of cuisines from all over the world. Every item on the menu has origins in Italy and tries to be as authentic as possible. Pizzas come in six slices, and while the portion may seem modest for the price, you will likely leave Ciao feeling pleasantly full and satisfied.

The Business Standard visited the restaurant to try out a few of its signature dishes and see if they truly live up to their reputation.