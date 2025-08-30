Youth killed in BSF firing at Kanaighat border

Kanaighat Correspondent : A Bangladeshi was killed in firing by Indian BSF at Dona border in Kanaighat, Sylhet. The incident took place around noon on Friday (August 29). It is learnt that the body was lying inside India till the time of writing this report at 1:30 pm on Saturday (August 30).

The deceased youth has been identified as Abdur Rahman (25). He is the son of Khalilur Rahman of Atgram Barachatol (Bakuri) village in Kanaighat upazila.

Nurul Islam, a member of Ward No. 1 of East Lakshmi Prasad Union, confirmed this information.

He said that four more people were injured in the incident. The injured are Jamil Ahmed, Hussain Ahmed, Aynul Haque and Jumil Ahmed. The full identities of the injured have not been found.

According to local sources, Abdur Rahman and some others entered the Indian border on Thursday night for smuggling. Abdur Rahman lost his life on the spot in the firing of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Local sources said that the body was lying inside India till Saturday afternoon.

Local UP member Nurul Islam said, the process of bringing the body from the Indian border is underway. No decision has been made yet.

In this regard, BGB (19th Battalion) Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md. Zubair Anwar said, we have been working since Friday night to identify the body and confirm the truth of the incident.