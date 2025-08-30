Yunus calls Nur, inquires about his treatment

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has inquired about the treatment and health condition of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

Dr Yunus called Nur, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, at 1PM on Saturday. He then assured a fair investigation into the incident that took place on Friday night.

Abu Hanif, a senior council member and media coordinator of Gono Odhikar Parishad, confirmed this.

He said that Dr Yunus asked about Nur’s current health and listened to a detailed incident. The Chief Adviser assured him that an investigation would be carried out and those responsible would be held accountable.