One killed, 5 injured in Sylhet road crash

One motorcyclist was killed and five others injured in a collision between a bus and two motorcycles on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Sari Ghat area of Jaintiapur upazila in Sylhet district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Talha, 17, son of Tajuddin of Kanjorgram village.

The injured individuals are Shakil, 20, Juned Ahmed, 18, Shahriar, 20, Ibrahim Ahmed, 22 and Farhad Ali, 15.

According to locals, they were travelling toward Jaintapur when their two motorcycles collided head-on with a bus coming from Jaflong at around 6:30 PM which caused Talha to die on the spot and others to be injured.

Later, locals rescued and took them to Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver fled the scene immediately.

Tamabil Highway Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Habibur Rahman confirmed the death and said that the body has been sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.