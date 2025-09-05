Bangladesh sends emergency relief to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

In response to the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, Government of Bangladesh has sent emergency humanitarian aid to support the affected people facing shortages of food, water, shelter and medical care.

According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft carrying 11.227 metric tons of relief materials departed for Kabul early Friday morning under the directive of Chief Adviser.

The relief consignment includes tents, blankets, winter clothing, bottled water, dry food, biscuits, powdered milk, noodles, clothing and essential medicines.

The aid is aimed at alleviating the suffering of thousands affected by the disaster. The aircraft is scheduled to return the same day after completing the handover of supplies.

Before departure, Director General of Operations and Planning at Armed Forces Division, Brigadier General Md Alimul Amin, briefed the media in presence of senior officials from Armed Forces Division, Air Force, representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the press.

ISPR noted that Bangladesh Armed Forces stand committed to providing humanitarian assistance whenever necessary, in line with government directives and expressed hope that the relief would bring meaningful support to victims of the Afghan quake.

The earthquake, which struck at 11:47 PM local time on August 31, measured 6.0 on Richter scale and caused widespread devastation in eastern Afghanistan.

At least 2,205 people were killed, 3,640 injured and over 8,000 homes were damaged, triggering a large-scale humanitarian crisis in the region.