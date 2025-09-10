Youth’s slit-throat body found in M’bazar

Police have recovered the slit-throat body of a young man from a paddy field at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The body was found near a mosque at Paschim Nandagram area under Patanuashar union in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, 27, son of Sattar Mia, a resident of the same area.

According to police, locals discovered Liton Mia’s decapitated body near the mosque on Tuesday morning. They then informed the Shamshernagar police outpost, who arrived and recovered the body.

Confirming the death, Shamshernagar Police Outpost in-charge Obaidul Haque said the body of the deceased has been sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The motive for the murder is still unknown and the victim’s family has not yet filed a formal complaint at the police station, the in-charge added.