BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 3.25 crore in Sylhet

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has confiscated smuggled goods valued at Taka 3.25 crore in separate operations in the Sylhet border area.

According to a press release from the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), acting on tip-offs, members of the Tamabil, Panthumai, Sangram, Banglabazar, and Minatila BOPs conducted raids in the Haripur area of Jaintapur upazila yesterday and today, in the presence of a magistrate.

During the raids, BGB seized a large quantity of Indian goods, including cosmetics, chocolate, and food items. Besides, a sand-laden dump truck used for illegal sand transportation and smuggled Barbel fish were also confiscated.

Legal proceedings are underway in this regard, confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, Commander of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB).