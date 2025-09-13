Milestone Tragedy : one more student released from burn institute

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) today released one more student suffered burn injuries in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara.

An eleven-year-old student of Milestone School and College, Hafsa was discharged today as her condition improved, said NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

With Hafsa, a total of 24 burn victims of the crash have so far been released from the institute, while 12 others remain under treatment.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet slammed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College minutes after take-off around 1pm, killing 35 people, including the pilot, according to Health Ministry officials.