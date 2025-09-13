Nepal parliament dissolved, election on Mar 5

Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel has announced a general election for Mar 5, 2026.

The announcement came on Friday after Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim prime minister. The president’s office said Paudel decided to dissolve the House of Representatives based on Karki’s recommendation.

Karki took her oath at the presidential palace on Friday at 9pm local time, administered by the presiden.

NDTV reported that Karki’s first act after taking office was to recommend the dissolution of the House.