Baked Lemon Yoghurt

* Curd 250 gm

* Condensed milk 50 ml

* Lemon juice 50 ml

* Sugar 25 gm

* Lemon essence 2 drop

* Green food colour 4 drop

Method:

1. Take 250 curd and squeeze the water from it.Rest for 2 hours or until the water drips out completely.

2. In a pot add lemon juice, sugar, lemon essence and food colour together. Mix them well.

3. Boil the mixture until it gets thick.

4. Turn off the burner.

5. Now take the hung curd in a bowl and whisk it smooth and creamy.

6. Add condensed milk and mix well.

7. Then add half of the lemon mixture.

8. Transfer the mixture to the bowl and cover it with foil paper. Steam it for 20 minutes.

9. Make it cool and garnish it with the rest of the lemon mixture.

10. Refrigerate for 4 hours.

11. Ready to serve.