Struggling with brain fog? Here’s how to fix it

When life gets busy and stress levels rise, it’s not uncommon to find yourself walking into a room and forgetting why you went there, losing your train of thought mid-sentence or struggling to stay focused on simple tasks.

Especially after the weekend, it can be hard to get back into work or study mode.

This mental cloudiness is often called brain fog and while it isn’t a medical condition in itself, it refers to a collection of cognitive symptoms such as difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, and mental slowness.

Common causes of it can include menopause or perimenopause, but it can also strike when you’ve got too much on your mind.

Medical doctor and Morning Live expert, Dr. Tharaka has these four tips and a special acronym to help cut through the haze.

1. Be kind to yourself

Brain fog can happen to anyone and it’s not a personal failing or a sign that you’re not coping.

Often, it’s simply your brain’s way of saying it’s tired, stressed or overstretched.

Remind yourself that brain fog is usually temporary and it’s okay to slow down, delegate tasks or ask for help when you need it.

If you are concerned then you should contact your GP.

2. Create routines

Reduce decision fatigue by having a set rhythm to your days – a predictable structure can take pressure off your working memory.

Knowing what’s coming next stops your brain from constantly asking, “What am I doing today?”

It’s worth creating a morning and evening routine and even something as simple as laying out clothes or prepping breakfast ahead of time frees your mind from constant decision-making.

3. Take breaks

It’s easy to fill your diary with back-to-back commitments – meetings, social events, errands and daily tasks – without leaving any breathing room.

But constantly jumping from one thing to the next can leave your brain no time to reset, making brain fog more likely.

Try deliberately scheduling short breaks between activities, even just 5–10 minutes to stretch, get a drink, step outside or sit quietly.

Think of these firebreaks like mental buffers: they give your mind a chance to process what you’ve just done, let go of lingering stress and prepare for what’s next.

4. Use calendars and reminders

Trying to hold every appointment, task and reminder in your head can quickly lead to mental clutter and forgetfulness.

Let tech do the remembering for you – use calendars and reminders to free up mental space.

Schedule recurring tasks so they happen automatically – for example, block out lunch in your diary each day or set weekly reminders for bills and chores.

This means you’re not constantly thinking, “What do I need to remember next?”

Swans

Alongside these practical daily strategies, Dr T also recommends using his Swans acronym to support brain health and sharpen focus.