Cash for speeches and big wins for The Pitt and The Studio – Emmys highlights

The 77th Primetime Emmys Awards generated another slate of viral moments, from cash awards for short speeches to history-making wins and heartfelt thank yous.

This year’s big winners of the night were HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire The Studio and Netflix’s chilling psychological miniseries Adolescence.

Tramell Tillman made history as the first black man ever to win an Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert pulled off a big win after his fellow nominees in the talk show category rallied behind him following his show’s abrupt cancellation.

And awards night host Nate Bargatze implored winners to keep their long-winded speeches snappy with a running gag that saw his charity donation docked if speech-givers went over their allotted time.

Here’s a look at this year’s big moments from the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Adolescence sweeps its category

Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne’s drama about a 13-year-old boy accused of murder dominated the miniseries category with wins for best series and for stars Owen Cooper and supporting actress Erin Doherty.

Cooper, 15, made Emmys history as the youngest supporting actor to win his category, and delivered a heart-warming acceptance speech after giving presenter Sydney Sweeney a shy hug.

“It means so much to me, my family, people back home. So, you know, it’s just, yeah, it just means a lot to me,” Cooper said backstage after his win.

Backstage, director Philip Barantini told reporters that they made the show in Yorkshire with the hope it would “spark a bit of a conversation in the UK” where knife crime has become a big issue, but added he could not have predicted its global success.

The Studio wins big

The Hollywood satire Seth Rogen co-created and stars in picked up several awards, completing an impressive run in its first season.

Rogen, who arrived backstage unable to carry all the trophies he had acquired, joked: it’s “getting embarrassing”.

Alas, he did not thank his fictional right-hand man Sal Saperstein in his acceptance speech.

The Pitt bests Severance

It came down to Severance’s battle of the mind and The Pitt’s battle of the heart in the best drama series category, with HBO’s medical drama besting the top nominee.

The Pitt took home two major Emmy awards in a row, winning outstanding drama series and Noah Wyle winning best lead actor in a drama series, who called his win “a dream”.

“I want to dedicate this, on behalf of everyone, to all the healthcare workers, front-line first responders. Respect them, protect them, trust them,” show creator R Scott Gemmill said while accepting the award for best drama.

Before that, Katherine LaNasa also won the award for best supporting drama actress for her portrayal of a charge nurse, Dana, in the show.

Host Nate Bargatze keeps speeches in check with a cheque

First-time host Nate Bargatze, known for his family-friendly humour, knocked it out of the park with his idea to keep winner speeches short: He started off the night with a $100,000 (£73,630) pledge to the Boys and Girls Club of North America that would be docked $1,000 for every second someone went over.

“It’s hard. It’s tough. It’s brutal. I can’t change it. This is a game I made up and these are the rules,” he said in his opening monologue after explaining the idea.

The “game” ran throughout the telecast, with most winners ignoring it or promising to make up for how much money they lost the club. The check-ins throughout the night made for a consistent running gag.

The Studio star Seth Rogen kicked off the speeches and kept it speedy due to his shock at the win, adding another $6,000 to the roster. But his successor, The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa greatly overran, and had what Bargatze called “a very expensive wave” that lost the club several thousands of dollars.

During a mid-show check-in the total was down to -$26,000 and Bargatze quipped that he’s “actually making money”.

But with Hollywood’s love of a happy ending, Bargatze closed the show by pledging $250,000 and that network CBS would add on another $100,000.