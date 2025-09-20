Legendary Anup Jalota’s concert this Sunday at Mayfair

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Nandan Arts Ltd has announced an upcoming event in London, the Ghazals Night featuring the legendary singer Anup Jalota, also known as the Bhajan Samrat. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, 21st September 2025, at the Mayfair Venue in Romford.

The event aims to showcase soulful performances of Ghazals, Adhunik songs and Nazrul Geeti by the renowned artist, celebrating South Asian musical heritage.

This was announced at a press meeting on Friday, 19th September 2025, at Edu Prompt London, where journalists, sponsors, and community representatives gathered to launch the event officially. This session is part of Nandan Arts ongoing efforts to promote South Asian performing arts and foster cultural exchange within the UK.

The London Ghazals Night is expected to be a landmark event that brings communities together through music and cultural celebration. For more details, you can contact Rajib Das at Nandan Arts Ltd.

