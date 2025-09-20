Mary Berry’s sticky toffee pudding recipe is easy ‘all-in-one’ dessert – no dates

Sticky toffee pudding is one of those seasonal desserts that look irresistible and seem a lot more complicated to make than they actually are. Mary Berry makes it even easier to make your own pudding at home with a straightforward recipe that can be prepared in half an hour and bakes in just 30 minutes to an hour. The chef and food writer demonstrated her method, which somewhat surprisingly excludes dates from the ingredient list, in her series Mary Berry Everyday.

Sharing the recipe, which serves six, online, BBC Food said: “Mary’s all-in-one sticky toffee pudding is sticky, gooey and surprisingly light and easy. Baked in a large dish, this is a family-sized pudding, spooned out or cut into squares to serve.”