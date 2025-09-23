50 injured in Sunamganj clash over dominance

At least 50 individuals were injured in a fierce clash between two factions at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

According to locals, factions led by Golap Mia and Firoz Mia of Jahanpur village have been in conflict for a long time over various issues, including village dominance, mosque funds and other community matters.

Despite multiple attempts at resolution through police intervention and village arbitration, the core conflict persisted.

The situation escalated on Monday morning during an argument over a ferry crossing between Firoz Mia and Ali Akbor’s supporters and Golap Mia’s people, eventually leading to a violent confrontation, which led both sides to engage in repeated clashes with local arms.

The injured are Samia Begum, 20, Husna Begum, 35, Kashem Mia, 36, Shofiq Mia, 37, Nazir Mia, 38, Sabu Mia, 40, Nasir Mia, 41, Lal Mia, 55, Sentu Mia, 45, Kamal Mia, 35, Rabia Begum, 35, Azizul Mia, 35, Salatun Begum, 26, Ali Akbor, 50, Mizan Mia, 29, Kormus Mia, 29, Shahbaz, 56, Ershad, 33, Sorola Begum, 45, Sakkol Mia, 45, Ruzel Mia, 12, Ashiq Mia, 32, Islam Mia, 35, Sagor Mia, 22, Tahera Begum, 20 and Jobnur Mia, 22, among others.

Derai Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Pintu Kumar Das confirmed that ten individuals with serious spear injuries were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment. The remaining injured were given first aid at the Derai Upazila Health Complex.

Derai Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Muhammad Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident and said that upon receiving news of the clash, police immediately rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Local weapons, including spears and shields, were recovered from the site. The situation is currently calm and additional police have been deployed to maintain law and order, added the OC.