Chuti Resort Purbachal hosts 4th Art Carnival for children,youth

Chuti Resort Purbachal, one of Bangladesh’s pioneering resort chains, successfully concluded its 4th Art Carnival at its scenic Purbachal Centre on the outskirts of Dhaka. The two-day celebration of creativity, art, and culture brought together children, youth, and celebrated artists in an immersive experience.

This year’s carnival featured 16 renowned artists, including Dr. Mohammad Shamim Reza, Rumana Robbani, M. Muntaqim Shaon, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Mridul, Syed Muhammad Zakir, Golam Faruque Sarkar, Kamrun Nahar, Fahmida Khatun, Sumana Akter, Anindita Datta, Neloy I Hossain, Sumana Haque, Razzaque ProdhanLiton, Md. Harun Ar Rashid Tutul, Salina Fordous, and Khandker Nasir Ahammed.

Over the two days, the artists created more than 60 remarkable paintings-ranging from vibrant acrylics on canvas to delicate water colours-reflecting themes of landscape, nature, heritage of Bengal, urban life, and contemporary issues. These works will become part of the resort’s permanent collection, enriching its cultural atmosphere.

The event also featured a soulful musical evening by Farhin Khan Joyita, adding melody to the colours of the carnival.