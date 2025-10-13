CA meets Brazilian President

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus met with President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the sidelines of the World Food Forum (WFF) in Rome, Italy, on Monday (Rome Time).

The meeting took place at the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) headquarters, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The discussion focused on strengthening international cooperation in food security and sustainable agricultural practices, reflecting ongoing global efforts to address hunger and climate challenges.