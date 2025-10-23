Baked Donuts

Ingredients :

For the donuts:

v 2 cups all-purpose flour

* ¾ cup granulated sugar

* 2 tsps baking powder

* ½ tsp kosher salt

* ¾ tsp cinnamon

* ¾ cup milk

* 2 large eggs

* 3 tbsps unsalted butter, melted

* 2 tsp vanilla extract

For the glaze:

* 1 cup powdered sugar

* 2 to 3 tbsps milk

* ½ tsp vanilla extract

* Food coloring, sprinkles, or other toppings (optional)

Method:

1. First, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Lightly grease a donut pan with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar followed by the milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract until well combined.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.

5. Spoon the batter into a piping bag or a resealable plastic bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe the batter into the prepared donut pan, filling each cavity about 2/3 full.

6. Bake the donuts for 11 to 14 minutes, or until they are lightly golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Bake until the donuts have sprung up.

7. Remove the donuts from the oven and let them cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. For the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl until smooth and well combined. Add more milk if needed to achieve your desired consistency.

9. If desired, add food coloring to the glaze for different colored donuts. Dip the cooled donuts into the glaze, allowing any excess to drip off.

10. If desired, add sprinkles or other toppings to the glazed donuts.

11. Let the glaze set for a few minutes before serving.

12. Finally, enjoy the freshly baked and glazed donuts!