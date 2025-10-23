Nagarbaul James welcomes baby boy

Bangladeshi rock legend Nagarbaul James has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Namia Amin.

Their son, Gibran Anam, was born on 8 June 2025 at Huntington Hospital in New York.

James and Namia tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dhaka on 12 June 2024, a year after first meeting at an event in Los Angeles. This marks James’ third marriage.

Reflecting on fatherhood, James called the birth of his son a significant turning point in his life.

After nearly a decade of keeping a low profile, the iconic singer described this phase as a “renewal,” expressing gratitude and hope for the future.

Fans and fellow musicians have flooded social media with congratulations, welcoming the new addition to the rock star’s family.