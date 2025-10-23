9 more Anthrax cases detected in Rangpur

Nine additional people have tested positive for anthrax in Pirgacha upazila of Rangpur district, intensifying fear among local residents and prompting heightened vigilance from health authorities.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Masud Rana confirmed the new cases on Wednesday.

The affected individuals include Ashura Begum, 65; Robiul Islam, 55; Shahin Mia, 23; Sharif Mia, 22; Khasa Mia, 52; Rowhabul Mia, 32 of Cheragpur; and Shilpi, 28; Mamun, 16; and Khorshed Islam, 25 of Dwariapur village under Ramnathpur Union.

Authorities have reiterated strict instructions against slaughtering cattle without proper veterinary inspection. According to local sources, on October 4, Sadek Ali of Cheragpur slaughtered a sick cow and distributed its meat among 18 families. A week later, Tutul Mia of Dwariapur also slaughtered a diseased cow and shared the meat with neighbors. Health officials suspect that the anthrax infections may have been contracted through consumption or direct contact during meat handling.

Three of the newly suspected patients—Shilpi, Mamun, and Khorshed—developed skin lesions shortly after the slaughter. Instead of visiting Rangpur Medical College Hospital, they sought treatment at the local health complex before returning home.

Data from the Rangpur Civil Surgeon’s Office indicates that, until Monday, 78 suspected anthrax cases had been recorded in the district: 38 in Pirgachha, 18 in Kaunia, 12 in Mithapukur, seven in Gangachara, and one in Pirganj. Samples have been collected from 24 individuals so far, excluding the nine newly suspected cases in Pirganj.

Dr. Shahin Sultana, Rangpur Civil Surgeon, said 11 confirmed anthrax cases have been documented in the district to date, but the number of suspected cases remains considerably higher. “If there are no visible sores on the body, it becomes difficult to collect samples and confirm the diagnosis,” she noted.

Earlier, in July and September, two people with anthrax-like symptoms died in Pirgachha, and several cases were later reported in neighboring Gaibandha district. On October 4, Rozina Begum, 45, of Sundarganj in Gaibandha, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital exhibiting anthrax symptoms.

Civil society representatives have urged authorities to strengthen monitoring, awareness, and preventive measures to curb the further spread of the disease.