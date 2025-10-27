Hilsa returns to Khulna markets after fishing ban, prices remain high

After a 22-day government-imposed fishing ban, hilsa (ilish) has returned to Khulna’s markets, though supplies are limited and prices remain elevated.

The ban, aimed at protecting mother hilsa and ensuring sustainable production, ended on October 25, allowing fishermen to resume their work. Following this, modest quantities of hilsa began reaching wholesale markets, including Rupsa, Moylapota, Nirala, New Market, Khalishpur Chitrali, Daulatpur, Fulbari Gate, Shiromoni, and Fultala.

Retail prices on Sunday were reported as:

Around 1 kg hilsa: Tk 3,000–3,200

700–900 grams: Tk 1,800–2,000

Smaller hilsa (jakta): Tk 900–1,000 per kg

Footfall remained low on the first day, largely due to high prices and limited availability. Retailers expect prices to stabilize as fishing activity picks up and supply increases, UNB reports.

“Fishermen only resumed fishing on October 25. Once more hilsa are caught and transported, prices are expected to come down,” said a Rupsa market retailer.

Fishermen also shared the challenges faced during the ban. Hamidur Rahman, a local fisher, said the month-long halt was difficult, but they are now hopeful for a good catch.

Md Jahangir Alam, Khulna divisional director of the Department of Fisheries, confirmed that the ban was strictly enforced across all four districts to protect mother hilsa during the main breeding season. Authorities remain optimistic that this year’s hilsa production will surpass last year’s yield.